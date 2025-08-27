The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump's growing police state

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The Authoritarian Playbook, with Professor Barbara Walter, an expert on civil wars, violent extremism, and domestic terror.

In her latest Here Be Dragons Substack piece, she writes, "The thing that scares me most about America’s future isn’t the next election, the Supreme Court, or even the possibility of political violence although all of them scare me. It’s the police state being built around us, in real time, disguised as something meant to protect us."

We'll discuss Trump's threats to send National Guard troops to Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland, and San Francisco, and find out how people are responding. Some troops in Washington DC are now armed.

Water writes, "We have time. But if we stay silent and complacent until the police state is fully built, the only people left in the streets will be the ones with military gear. And they will feel emboldened to act because they will think that the rest of us really don’t care."

