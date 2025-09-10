The Authoritarian Playbook: Historians take on lies about our past

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The Authoritarian Playbook, with historian Kevin Kruse, author of Myth America: Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past.

We'll talk about the ramifications of the Trump administration rewriting, whitewashing, and erasing history. One of Trump's executive orders is called, 'Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.' How are historians responding?

Guest:

Kevin Kruse , professor of history at Princeton University, historian of twentieth-century American political and social history, co-editor of Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past, and contributor to the 1619 Project

Resources:

The Guardian: Trump wants to rewrite American history. Maybe he should learn it first

NPR: Trump is trying to rewrite the history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol

The Conversation: The Orwellian echoes in Trump’s push for ‘Americanism’ at the Smithsonian

The Guardian: Historians alarmed as Trump seeks to rewrite US story for 250th anniversary

