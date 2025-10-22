The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump escalates violent ICE raids

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series, The Authoritarian Playbook, by discussing the Trump administration's mass deportations, violent ICE raids, family separation policies, and due process violations.

The Department of Homeland Security says two million undocumented people have been deported or have self-deported since January 20. Over 59,000 people are in ICE detention in the US.

Non-public data from ICE indicate that the government is primarily detaining individuals with no criminal convictions of any kind, according to the Cato Institute. Sixty-five percent of people taken by ICE had no convictions and 93 percent had no violent convictions.

We'll also discuss ICE expanding its surveillance capabilities, recent legal decisions, and Trump’s threats to send ICE to San Francisco.

Guests:

Naureen Shah , human rights lawyer, director of government affairs in the equality division at the American Civil Liberties Union, and former senior director of campaigns at the US section of Amnesty International, and acting director of Columbia Law School’s human rights clinic

Dr. Matthew Guariglia , senior policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, author of Police and the Empire City, and co-author of the forthcoming book, The Church Committee Report: Revelations from the Bombshell 1970s Investigation into the National Security State

Catherine Seitz , legal director for The Immigration Institute of the Bay Area, and former legal director at Legal Services for Children, and regional immigration coordinator for Bay Area Legal Aid

Web Resources:

ACLU by Naureen Shaw: Trump is Abusing His Power to Build a Dangerous, National Policing Force

ACLU by Naureen Shaw: How Expanded 287(g) Program Turns Local Police Into Deportation Agents

Electronic Frontier Foundation by Saira Hussain, Sophia Cope, and Matthew Guariglia: Yes, You Have the Right to Film ICE

ProPublica: Unfettered and Unaccountable: How Trump is Building a Violent, Shadowy Federal Police Force

Wired: ICE Wants to Build Out a 24/7 Social Media Surveillance Team

PBS News: U.S. appeals court says Trump can take command of Oregon National Guard troops, though deployment blocked for now

Mission Local: Court lets Trump send National Guard to Portland. What about S.F.?