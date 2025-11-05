The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump's attacks on free and fair elections

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook series, we discuss Donald Trump's attacks on free and fair elections and his unprecedented demand for Texas to gerrymander five new Republican-leaning Congressional districts. The NAACP has filed a lawsuit in Texas, saying the new electoral map strips Black voters of their political power.

In response, Californians overwhelmingly voted for Prop 50, which Governor Gavin Newsom put on the ballot to give Democrats five seats currently held by Republicans.

How far will Trump and the GOP go to maintain Republican control of Congress? What is the future for free and fair elections?

Guests:

Ezra Levin , co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, and co-author of We Are Indivisible: A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump

Cliff Albright , co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter and the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute

John Cusick , assistant counsel at the Legal Defense Fund, and member of the litigation team in Sixth District of The African Methodist Episcopal Church v. Kemp , a federal lawsuit challenging provisions of an omnibus voter-suppression law (Senate Bill 202) adopted by the Georgia legislature following the historic participation of Black voters in the 2020 general and 2021 runoff elections

