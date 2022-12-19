SF Budget Shortfall / Holiday Classic at the ACT / Gary Kamiya

FIRST: San Francisco is facing a $728 million budget shortfall in the next two years? What happened?

PLUS: How do you keep a holiday classic fresh? We'll talk to the director of the American Conservatory Theater about its version of "A Christmas Carol"

AND: We'll hear from San Francisco's favorite historian, Gary Kamiya.

GUESTS:

Kevin Truong, reporter, San Francisco Standard

Peter Kuo, director, American Conservatory Theater

Gary Kamiya, author of "Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages through the Unknown City" and "Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco"

HOSTS: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won

PRODUCERS: Anne Harper and Grace Won

