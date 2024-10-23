© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Landlord Tenant Law and the Upcoming Election

By Jeff Hayden
Published October 23, 2024 at 2:31 PM PDT

We are happy to bring you a landlord/tenant broadcast where, in addition to the usual array of landlord tenant issues, there is a controversial ballot measure with varying takes on just what the ballot measure would accomplish.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by three of the best landlord tenant lawyers around: Jessica Chylik from San Francisco, Paul Lee from San Mateo, and Sal Timpano from San Francisco.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Law and Criminal Justice
Jeff Hayden
