Your Legal Rights
Racial Justice Act

By Jeff Hayden
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:16 PM PST

In recent years, the government has taken some small steps in recognition of the inequities built into the criminal justice system.

Both the California Supreme Court and the State Legislature have recognized, and lambasted, the presence of bias in the prosecution function in all of its forms, conscious or otherwise.

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by criminal defense attorneys Cherie Wallace and Gerritt Rutgers to discuss the Racial Justice Act, and the bias that persists within the Criminal Justice System.

Your Legal Rights Law & Justice
Jeff Hayden
