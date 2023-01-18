© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Veteran's Treatment Court

By Jeff Hayden
Published January 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM PST

Tonight, we bring you the second installment in our 2-part series on legal issues affecting our military veterans.

Just what happens when veterans come into the criminal justice system, the specialized courts and resources devoted to helpfully lending a helping hand to those individuals to whom we owe so much . . . .

Tonight, you will hear of an award-winning program, The Veteran’s Treatment Court Of The San Mateo County Superior Court

YLR host, Jeff Hayden is joined by an outstanding panel of guests, including the Honorable Judge Michael K. Wendler, Judge of the San Mateo County Superior Court and Colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, Deputy San Mateo County District Attorney Brian Donnellan, Sean Noland, Management Analyst at the San Mateo County Superior Court, and co-founders of the Overwatch Collective, Marine Corps Veterans Jesse Coulter and Greg Grogan.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights Overwatch Collectiveveteran issuesJesse CoulterGreg Groganveterans treatment courtJudge Michael WendlerDeputy San Mateo County District Attorney Brian Donnellan
