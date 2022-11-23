Landlord-Tenant Issues Even During the Holidays

Last time we ran this program, we were looking at a massive budget surplus, the governor and legislators found money to help more folks in the offing; we are now looking at a deficit.

Even as we enter the holidays, some face loss of habitability, or worse yet eviction.

In other cases, small landlords depending on the income from a rental face a tenant who is not paying.

In short, where do landlords and tenants stand right now?

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and co-host Dean Johnson, are three of the best: Jessica Chylik, David Finkelstein and Sal Timpano.

