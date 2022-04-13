A New Look at Cryptocurrency -- Part Two

We began this series two weeks ago, after President Biden signed an executive order directing the federal government to come up with a plan to regulate cryptocurrencies, recognizing their popularity and potential to destabilize traditional finance. At the same time, the President announced that his administration would explore the creation of a government backed digital currency, tentatively dubbed “U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency” -- but doesn’t this defeat the whole purpose?Just what is crypto? Should governments be getting into the crypto business?YLR Host Jeff Hayden and tonight’s co-host Dean Johnson are joined by two of the best in the business: Chris Eberle is an investor and consultant specializing in WEB3; Chris Cooke went from the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission in San Francisco, where he was a Branch Chief, to private practice, where, as a principal the Burlingame based law firm Murphy• Cooke • LLC, he focuses on securities litigation, cryptocurrency, SEC investigations, and securities compliance.