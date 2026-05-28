Outside money pouring into California governor’s race breaks records

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the California governor’s race.

Only eight percent of California voters have turned in their ballots ahead of the June 2 primary amid a chaotic governor's race that has left many voters unsure of who to cast their ballot for, according to CalMatters.

If you haven't voted yet, it is too late to mail in your ballot, according to the Secretary of State's office. Instead, find a drop box and drop it off or vote in person by 8pm on June 2.

While Democratic voters have largely consolidated around frontrunners former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and billionaire turned climate activist Tom Steyer, outside groups have poured a record-breaking $79.6 million into the race, according to the Los Angeles Times. As Steyer has given $212 million to his campaign, the majority of outside spending has been directed at attacking him and boosting Becerra.

What does the money behind the frontrunners reveal about how they would govern?

Guests:

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, co-host of the Organized Money podcast, and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power and Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street’s Great Foreclosure Fraud

Lia Russell, reporter for The Sacramento Bee

Resources:

CalMatters: Get up to speed fast on the California election with our guide for the undecided

Los Angeles Times: Record-setting outside money pouring into California governor’s race

Sacramento Bee: How much have Steyer and Becerra spent on influencers in crowded governor’s race?

The New York Times: Biden Won’t Endorse Becerra, or Anyone Else, in California Governor Race

PBS: Billionaire Tom Steyer's ad spending breaks records in California governor's race

Capital & Main: In California Governor’s Race, Xavier Becerra Walks Away From Single-Payer

Grist: ‘I need Chevron’: The oil company at the center of the California governor’s race

