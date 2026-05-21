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Your Call

The US at 250: A Native Perspective on the Doctrine of Discovery

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The US at 250: A Native Perspective, by discussing the lasting legacy of colonization in the US.

The Trump administration continues to whitewash the history of this country by embracing the Doctrine of Discovery ahead of this country's so-called 250th birthday. The Doctrine of Discovery is a 15th century papal decree used to justify European conquest.

How should the media cover the US at 250?

Guests:

Dina Gilio-Whitaker (Colville Confederated Tribes), professor of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, and author of three books: As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock, All the Real Indians Died Off and 20 Other Myths about Native Americans (with Roxanne Dubar-Ortiz), and Who Gets to be Indian? Ethnic Fraud, Disenrollment, and Other Difficult Conversations About Native American Identity

Robert J. Miller (Eastern Shawnee Tribe), professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, judge for multiple tribal nations, and author of numerous books, including Native America, Discovered and Conquered: Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Manifest Destiny, Reservation 'Capitalism': Economic Development in Indian Country, and Discovering Indigenous Lands: The Doctrine of Discovery in the English Colonies

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Your Call The US at 250: A Native Perspective
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger