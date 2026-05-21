The US at 250: A Native Perspective on the Doctrine of Discovery

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The US at 250: A Native Perspective, by discussing the lasting legacy of colonization in the US.

The Trump administration continues to whitewash the history of this country by embracing the Doctrine of Discovery ahead of this country's so-called 250th birthday. The Doctrine of Discovery is a 15th century papal decree used to justify European conquest.

How should the media cover the US at 250?

Guests:

Dina Gilio-Whitaker (Colville Confederated Tribes), professor of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, and author of three books: As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock, All the Real Indians Died Off and 20 Other Myths about Native Americans (with Roxanne Dubar-Ortiz), and Who Gets to be Indian? Ethnic Fraud, Disenrollment, and Other Difficult Conversations About Native American Identity

Robert J. Miller (Eastern Shawnee Tribe), professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, judge for multiple tribal nations, and author of numerous books, including Native America, Discovered and Conquered: Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Manifest Destiny, Reservation 'Capitalism': Economic Development in Indian Country, and Discovering Indigenous Lands: The Doctrine of Discovery in the English Colonies

