Amid ceasefire, Israel Intensifies attacks across Lebanon and Gaza

On this edition of Your Call Media Roundtable, we’re discussing Israel’s ongoing military assault on Lebanon, the escalation of Israeli attacks on Gaza, and the continued targeting of journalists in Gaza and Lebanon.

Since Israel signed a ceasefire agreement on October 10, 2025, nearly seven months ago, more than 840 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,400 have been wounded. Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, the US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza killed over 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 172,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

In Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry, at least 2,896 people, including at least 110 health-care workers, have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2. More than 1.2 million have been driven from their homes in Lebanon, many of them fleeing from the south.

Guests:

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, award-winning journalist and editor at Drop Site News

Lylla Younes, journalist and editor at The Public Source, a Beirut-based online magazine

Resources:

Drop Site News: Israel Kills Son of Hamas Leader Khalil al-Hayya as it Pushes Maximalist Demands in Gaza Talks

The Guardian: Vision of destruction: Israel’s assault on southern Lebanon in video, maps and charts

The Public Source: “Where Should I Be, Shama‘ or Khiam?”: Amal Khalil’s Two Decades of Militant Journalism

Al Jazeera: At least 15 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The Public Source: Media Martyrs: A Record of Lebanon’s Fallen Journalists

Save the Children: Gaza: Two in three children at risk of infection due to plague of rats and pests

Euro News: Exclusive: Inside Gaza's hunger crisis as aid falters and funding dries up