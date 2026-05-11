GOP Farm Bill passes House with largest cut to food aid in US history

On this edition of Your Call One Planet Series, we're discussing the Farm Bill.

Last week, 210 Republican and 14 Democratic members of the House voted for the $390 billion bill, which will shape major policies like crop insurance, animal welfare, conservation, and nutrition assistance for low-income families. The bill includes $187 billion in cuts to SNAP enacted under the GOP's tax cut for the wealthy law.

Guests:

Lisa Held, senior staff reporter and contributing editor with Civil Eats

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity

Anthony Pahnke, associate Professor of International Relations at San Francisco State University and Vice-President of the Family Farm Defenders, a member group of La Via Campesina/North America

Resources:

Civil Eats: The AI ‘Revolution’ Is a False Promise for Food Systems

Civil Eats: House Passes Farm Bill With Pesticide Liability Shield Removed

Fortune: The 2026 farm bill quietly hands big tech control over American farmland. Here’s the fine print

