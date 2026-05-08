Trump's Homeland Security targets immigrants with $1.8M fines

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing an investigation by The Lever that reveals how the Trump administration has quietly hired private debt collectors to hound immigrants slapped with multimillion-dollar civil penalties for not leaving the country.

According to the Lever, as of last year, the administration had slapped hefty fines totaling an estimated $6 billion on over 20,000 immigrants for various infractions. The bulk of those penalties relate to overstaying a deportation removal order, for which immigrants are now being fined nearly $1,000 a day for up to five years.

Guest:

Luke Goldstein, investigative reporter at the Lever

Resources:

The Lever: Trump’s Private Repo Men Are Hunting Immigrants

