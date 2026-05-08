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Your Call

Trump's Homeland Security targets immigrants with $1.8M fines

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published May 8, 2026 at 8:31 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing an investigation by The Lever that reveals how the Trump administration has quietly hired private debt collectors to hound immigrants slapped with multimillion-dollar civil penalties for not leaving the country.

According to the Lever, as of last year, the administration had slapped hefty fines totaling an estimated $6 billion on over 20,000 immigrants for various infractions. The bulk of those penalties relate to overstaying a deportation removal order, for which immigrants are now being fined nearly $1,000 a day for up to five years.

Guest:

Luke Goldstein, investigative reporter at the Lever

Resources:

The Lever: Trump’s Private Repo Men Are Hunting Immigrants

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar