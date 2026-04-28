“Protest: Respect It, Defend It, Use It” shows the power of resistance

On this edition of Your Call, activists Annie Leonard and André Carothers discuss their new book, Protest: Respect It, Defend It, Use It. Documenting 42 protests and nonviolent movements that changed the course of history around the world, they argue that peaceful protest is an essential democratic right that is increasingly under attack amid the rise of authoritarianism.

As former Secretary of Labor and UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich writes in the afterword of the book: “If you wonder whether your voice matters, remember this: In every pivotal era of history, small groups of dedicated people—sometimes ridiculed, sometimes despised, and often threatened—have raised an alarm, gathered allies, and changed the course of events. This book reminds us that we have the power to do the same today."

Guests:

Annie Leonard, lifelong activist, former executive director of Greenpeace US, and co-author of Protest: Respect It, Defend It, Use It

André Carothers, activist, writer, organizer, and co-author of Protest: Respect It, Defend It, Use It

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Very historic time’: US protests have jumped since Trump’s first term

Berkeleyside: Does protest matter? Berkeley activists’ new book dissects 42 examples over 300 years

Covering Climate Now: Earth Day Was Born in Protest

Center for American Progress: As Americans Deepen Their Nonviolent Mobilization, the Trump Administration Begins To Make Concessions

Center for American Progress: Protecting Constitutional Freedoms of Speech and Assembly During the Second Trump Administration