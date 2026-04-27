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Your Call

Extraction: The Frontiers of Green Capitalism

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 27, 2026 at 9:08 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Professor Thea Riofrancos discusses her new book, Extraction: The Frontiers of Green Capitalism.

Riofrancos traces the history of global extraction and examines how mining harms landscapes, provokes protest, takes center stage in national politics, and links countries on the peripheries of the world economy to huge corporations, commodity markets, and powerful investors.

Green solutions like electric cars come at a cost. She asks: Is it possible to save the world by harming it in the process?

Guest:

Thea Riofrancos, political science professor at Providence College, strategic co-director of the Climate and Community Institute, and author of Extraction: The Frontiers of Green Capitalism

Resources:

The New York Review of Books: What’s Underground

Dialogue Earth: The Global South is caught between powers trying to get their resources’

Mongabay: Lithium mining leaves severe impacts in Chile, but new methods exist: Report

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar