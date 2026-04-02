US-Israeli war kills over 1,500 Iranian and 1,200 Lebanese civilians

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran that has killed nearly 2,000 people and injured over 24,000 in Iran, and killed over 1,200 people and injured nearly 4,000 in Lebanon.

As the war enters its fifth week, the Washington Post reports that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations – plans that, if approved by Trump, would mark a dangerous escalation. With over 50,000 American Troops now in the region and Trump threatening to bomb Iran "back to stone ages," we explore what the future holds for the Middle East.

Guests:

Rami Khouri, senior fellow at the American University of Beirut, and nonresident senior fellow at the Arab Center Washington

Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute

Daniel Zoughbie, complex-systems scientist, diplomatic historian, and author of Kicking the Hornet’s Nest: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East from Truman to Trump

Resources:

NPR: The diary of a woman in Tehran documents life since the war started

The Atlantic: Trump’s Fateful Choice

The Guardian: Trump says he is ‘absolutely’ considering withdrawing US from Nato

The Guardian: ‘Fossil-fuel imperialism’: Trump’s hankering for Iranian oil runs deep

The Guardian: ‘Get your own oil’: Trump launches tirade against Europe for not joining Iran war