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Your Call

How community intervention programs are reducing gun violence

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published March 26, 2026 at 8:50 AM PDT
Phil Roeder

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing community violence intervention programs in the Bay Area.

Every year, 46,000 people die from gun violence in the US – that’s over 125 deadly shootings every day, according to Giffords. Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens, and disproportionately affect people of color.

How are community-based organizations working to break cycles of gun violence?

Guests:

Paul Carillo, vice president of the GIFFORDS Center for Violence Intervention

Mike Texada, liaison with the Wraparound Project at San Francisco General Hospital

John Torres, associate director of Youth ALIVE! in Oakland

Resources:

The Guardian: Oakland homicides fall to 25-year low – how did it stem the violence?

The Oaklandside: Funding for violence prevention in schools at risk

KQED: Oakland Violence Prevention Program at Risk as Skyline High Shooting Renews Urgency

CalMatters: Trump cuts millions in California crime prevention grants: ‘This was a sledgehammer’

Giffords: CalVIP Coalition statement on $107 million in new funding for community violence intervention

UCSF: It’s Not Naïve, Treating Youth Violence as a Disease Gets Results

Center for American Progress: Community-Based Violence Interventions: Proven Strategies To Reduce Violent Crime

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger