What will it take to end violence against girls and women?
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing why sexual abuse is so rampant in our society.
One in five women in the US has experienced an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime, according to the CDC. From the revelations about Cesar Chavez and the Epstein files to Uber drivers and Catholic priests, we'll find out what we can do to end the cycle of violence.
Guests:
Dr. Janelle White, executive director of San Francisco Women Against Rape, and lecturer in the Women & Gender Studies Department of San Francisco State University
Dani Ayers, co-founder and CEO of me too. International
Dr. Jackson Katz, educator, author, and scholar-activist working to promote gender equity and prevent gender-based violence, and author of the book, Every Man: Why Violence Against Women Is a Men's Issue
Resources:
The New York Times: Cesar Chavez, a Civil Rights Icon, Is Accused of Abusing Girls for Years
CNN: Have we seen the last of the Epstein files? Lawmakers and victims want more released
PBS: Dozens of Catholic priests molested hundreds of Rhode Island victims over decades, multiyear investigation reveals
The New York Times: Uber Faces Growing Pressure Over Sexual Assault Record
NPR: Reshona Landfair, formerly 'Jane Doe,' recounts abuse by R. Kelly in new memoir
The Guardian: ‘This moment is medieval’: Jackson Katz on misogyny, the manosphere – and why men must oppose Trumpism