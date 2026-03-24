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Your Call

What will it take to end violence against girls and women?

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published March 24, 2026 at 8:22 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing why sexual abuse is so rampant in our society.

One in five women in the US has experienced an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime, according to the CDC. From the revelations about Cesar Chavez and the Epstein files to Uber drivers and Catholic priests, we'll find out what we can do to end the cycle of violence.

Guests:

Dr. Janelle White, executive director of San Francisco Women Against Rape, and lecturer in the Women & Gender Studies Department of San Francisco State University

Dani Ayers, co-founder and CEO of me too. International 

Dr. Jackson Katz, educator, author, and scholar-activist working to promote gender equity and prevent gender-based violence, and author of the book, Every Man: Why Violence Against Women Is a Men's Issue

Resources:

The New York Times: Cesar Chavez, a Civil Rights Icon, Is Accused of Abusing Girls for Years

CNN: Have we seen the last of the Epstein files? Lawmakers and victims want more released

PBS: Dozens of Catholic priests molested hundreds of Rhode Island victims over decades, multiyear investigation reveals

The New York Times: Uber Faces Growing Pressure Over Sexual Assault Record

NPR: Reshona Landfair, formerly 'Jane Doe,' recounts abuse by R. Kelly in new memoir

The Guardian: ‘This moment is medieval’: Jackson Katz on misogyny, the manosphere – and why men must oppose Trumpism

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger