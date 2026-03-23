Why aren't Democrats talking about Trump’s assault on the environment?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing climate journalist Rei Takver’s DeSmog/The Guardian article, Trump has launched an unprecedented assault on the environment. Where’s the pushback?

Since returning to office, the Trump administration has dismantled The National Center for Atmospheric Research, significantly curtailed climate research at NOAA and NASA, published reports denying established climate science, made deep cuts to funding for climate-related energy and farming projects, and more. As a part of this effort to dismantle the bedrock of US climate policies, they have also repealed the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which found that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare. A coalition of 24 states, alongside dozens of cities and counties, are now suing the Trump administration over this decision.

Rei Takver writes: “As Donald Trump assaults the legal foundation of America’s ability to regulate global warming emissions, climate deniers have been privately celebrating what they claim is the “silent” acquiescence of billionaires, Democrats, climate activists and even reporters to the president’s aggressive pro-fossil-fuel agenda.”

What does the future hold for the climate crisis?

Guest:

Rei Takver, investigative journalist for DeSmog

Resources:

The Guardian: Trump has launched an unprecedented assault on the environment. Where’s the pushback?

The Guardian: Weather extremes gripping US bear climate crisis ‘fingerprint,’ experts say

The New York Times: The Planet’s Warning Signs Are Flashing Red

The Guardian: US States sue Trump EPA over decision to repeal bedrock climate funding

Earth.org: Climate Coverage on Major US Commercial Broadcast TV Networks Down 35% in 2025

