How has the Trump administration become so powerful and so corrupt?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, journalist and author David Sirota discusses the rampant political corruption under the Trump administration.

In the first season of his award-winning podcast, Master Plan, David Sirota exposed the 50-year plot to legalize corruption in the In the second season, Master Plan: The Kingmakers, which premiered this week, he explores how Trump has been able to wield so much power as president.

David Sirota writes, “For more than four decades, a small but determined network of lawyers, operatives, and ideologues has worked to transform the U.S. presidency—quietly concentrating power, weakening oversight, and dismantling the constitutional restraints meant to prevent abuse. Their tool was an obscure legal doctrine known as the unitary executive theory. Their goal was to build a presidency powerful enough to dominate the system it was supposed to serve. Now, in Donald Trump’s second term, that project has fully broken free of theory and into reality.”

What can be done to limit Trump’s power? How should Democrats be centering the anti-billionaire, anti-oligarch agenda ahead of the midterms?

Guests:

David Sirota, journalist, bestselling author, founder and editor of The Lever, creator and host of the award-winning podcast Master Plan

Resources:

The Lever: Even Oligarchs Know The System Is Rigged

The Lever: THE KINGMAKERS, Ep 1: After The Fall Of The Imperial President

The Lever: The Only Way To Stop Trump’s Mad War

The Lever: Who Sold America on the Iran War?

The Lever: The Democratic Party’s Moment of Reckoning

