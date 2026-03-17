The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Professor Matthew Fletcher

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The US at 250: A Native Perspective, which centers Native historians, activists, storytellers, and elders to reveal the pre- and post-colonial history of these lands and the resilience and strength of its first peoples.

As the United States prepares to mark 250 years, the Trump administration is celebrating the Doctrine of Discovery, a 15th-century legal principle that authorized European explorers to claim lands already inhabited by Indigenous peoples, effectively erasing their sovereignty and laying the groundwork for the deaths of millions of Indigenous peoples through conquest, displacement, and disease. For far too long, historians, politicians, and the media have erased and ignored those who have lived on these lands long before settlers arrived. We're calling on them to focus on a broader understanding of the so-called founding of the United States.

Matthew L.M. Fletcher, Professor of Law at the University of Michigan and chief justice for several tribal nations, will discuss the crucial – and often erased – role of Native American Nations in the making of the US.

What will it take to center this history ahead of 250th commemorations?

Guests:

Matthew L.M. Fletcher, Professor of Law and Professor of American Culture at the University of Michigan, chief justice of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, appellate judge and staff attorney for numerous other tribes, and primary editor and author of Turtle Talk, the leading law blog on American Indian law and policy

Resources:

Ideastream Public Media: America 250: Native American Nations and the Making of the United States: Matthew L.M. Fletcher

Brookings: How Trump’s ‘one big beautiful bill’ is cutting climate investments and weakening the safety net for Native Americans

Harvard Law Today: Covering the ‘complexity’ of federal Indian affairs

Native News Online: Why Erasing Native Stories From Our Parks and Public Lands Hurts All Americans

