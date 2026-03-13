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Your Call

The human and economic toll of war in the Middle East and the US

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 13, 2026 at 8:09 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call Media Roundtable, we’re discussing how the costs of the US-Israeli war on Iran is affecting working-class Americans. The Pentagon told lawmakers that the war on Iran has exceeded $11.3 billion in its first six days. This comes as inequality is deepening and more working-class people are slipping further into poverty.

Then we'll discuss how the so-called War on Terror paved the way for Trump’s rise. The Nation’s Spencer Ackerman argues that the War on Terror was shaped by Cold War thinking—and now helps shape the empire Trump is building.

Guests:

Sarah Lazare, editor of Workday Magazine and contributing editor for In These Times

Spencer Ackerman, Pulitzer-Prize and National Magazine award–winning reporter, and author of Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump

Resources:

The Nation: The War on Terror Paved the Way for Trump’s Rise—Now He’s Making It His Own

The American Prospect: Killing Kids in Iran While Kids in the U.S. Go Hungry

In These Times: The Axis of Chaos

Common Dreams: While Spending Billions on Iran War, Trump Quietly Moves to Boot Millions More Off Food Aid

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar