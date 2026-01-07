The Authoritarian Playbook: How artists are resisting and organizing

On this edition of Your Call's Authoritarian Playbook series, artists discuss how they are using their work to fight the Trump administration's policies and attacks against the arts.

Trump has made sweeping cuts to National Endowment for the Arts grants, censored federal museum exhibits they believe to be “anti-American,” and taken over the Kennedy Center.

How are artists responding?

Guests:

Laura Raicovich , New York City-based writer and curator, and initiator of Fall of Freedom, a national call for cultural resistance in the US

Jo Kreiter , choreographer and artistic director of Flyaway Productions, a dance company focusing on works that are site specific, off the ground, and justice driven

Eric Kupers , co-director of Dandelion Dancetheater, Professor of Inclusive Performance at California State University, East Bay, and organizer with the People vs. Project 2025, a national organizing campaign designed to connect, amplify, and mobilize artists and cultural workers who are confronting Project 2025

Resources:

NPR: Artists respond to a cultural squeeze during the ‘Fall of Freedom’

New York Times: Artists Plan Nationwide Protests Against ‘Authoritarian Forces’

The Guardian: One-third of museums lost government funding since Trump took office, survey says

Mellon Foundation: New National Study Offers Fresh Insight into the Lives and Livelihoods of US Artists

Dandelion Dancetheater: Notes from the Field: Inclusive Performance Actions