On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, prominent climate scientist Michael Mann discusses his new book, Science Under Siege: How to Fight the Five Most Powerful Forces that Threaten Our World.

Michael Mann and Peter Hotez reveal the forces behind the dangerous anti-science movement, including plutocrats, libertarian tech entrepreneurs, and petrostates.

They write, "Armed with the information in this book, we can be empowered to promote scientific truths, shine light on channels of dark money, dismantle the corporations poisoning the planet, and ultimately avert disaster."

Michael Mann, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth & Environmental Science, director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media, Vice Provost of Climate Science, Action, and Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, and co-author of Science Under Siege: How to Fight the Five Most Powerful Forces that Threaten Our World

The Guardian: Science is under siege from weaponised disinformation – posing a threat to human civilisation

