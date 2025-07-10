© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

USAID cuts causing preventable deaths, violence, and human trafficking

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:52 AM PDT
Kelley Lynch

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the ramifications of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially shutting down, which happened on July 1.

A recent study published in The Lancet found that USAID programs have saved over 90 million lives over the past two decades. Researchers say if the current cuts continue through 2030, 14 million people could lose their lives.

Advocates in Sudan, Malawi, and Kenya say the cuts have already resulted in preventable deaths, sexual violence, and human trafficking.

Guests:

Anna Barry-Jester, reporter for ProPublica covering global and public health

Katharine Houreld, East and Southern Africa Bureau Chief for The Washington Post

Resources:

ProPublica: Death, Sexual Violence and Human Trafficking: Fallout From U.S. Aid Withdrawal Hits the World’s Most Fragile Locations

The Washington Post: In Sudan, where children clung to life, doctors say USAID cuts have been fatal

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
