On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award-winning author Leila Phillip discusses her new book, Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America.

Beginning with the early trans-Atlantic trade in North America, Philip explores the profound ways in which one odd creature has shaped our history, culture, and environment. Throughout the book, she writes about Indigenous stories and resistance, and the connections between the fur trade, violence against Indigenous people, and genocide.

Guest:

Leila Philip, professor of English at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America

Resources:

