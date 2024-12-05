Takeaways from the transgender care arguments at the Supreme Court
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the US Supreme Court's landmark case on transgender rights. On Wednesday, the court heard oral arguments over Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
In the last three years, more than two dozen states have enacted laws that ban puberty blockers, hormones and other treatments for minors seeking gender-affirming care, according to NPR.
Guest:
Chris Geidner, legal journalist, author and publisher of Law Dork, and columnist for MSNBC
Resources:
Law Dork: With trans care — and lives — in the balance, justices debate Tennessee ban