Project 2025 Trump ally says he'll move quickly & decisively

On this edition of Your Call, we’re wrapping up our series on Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-led authoritarian plan that would guide a second Trump administration and radically transform all aspects of life.

The 900-page extreme right-wing plan would ban medication abortion, cut programs and services that fight poverty, roll back environmental regulations and open the floodgates on oil and gas drilling, arrest and deport 11 million undocumented immigrants, use the DOJ to punish Trump’s opponents, and ultimately plunge the country into authoritarianism.

Trump's inner circle will do this by firing federal civil servants and replacing them with MAGA loyalists. Those who are not loyal will be fired.

ProPublica has obtained videos of Project 2025 architect and Trump ally Russell Vought saying a new Trump administration "must move quickly and decisively to turn the tables on the left." He calls for building a “shadow” Office of Legal Counsel, demonizing career civil servants, defunding the Environmental Project Agency, and deploying the military against domestic protests.

Trump began distancing himself from Project 2025 after it received negative media coverage. Trump's transition team planned to blacklist people involved with Project 2025 from a second administration, according to the Guardian, but CNN reports Vought claims that Trump has privately blessed his work.

Guests:

Anne Nelson, author of "Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right"

Steven Greenhouse, labor and workforce reporter

Resources:

