What's at stake for Native American voters in the upcoming election?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing what's at stake for Native American voters in the election.

Donald Trump rolled back policies that protect the rights of Indigenous peoples, including shrinking the Bears Ears Monument by 85 percent to open up the area for drilling, pushing forward the Keystone XL pipeline, and opening up parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling.

Project 2025 would give the green light to more mining, drilling, and deregulation on Indigenous lands.

According to 2020 Census Bureau data, there are 9.7 million people who identify as Native American in the US, or 2.9 percent of the total population.

Guests:

Jacqueline De León, senior staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund

Pauly Denetclaw, citizen of the Navajo Nation, award-winning reporter, and board member of the Native American Journalists Association

Resources:

ICT: Felony disenfranchisement of Indigenous voters

USA Today: Native Americans fight barriers to voting, 100 years after being recognized as U.S. citizens

The Washington Post: An Arizona Democrat descends into the Grand Canyon in search of votes