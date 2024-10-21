© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What's at stake for Native American voters in the upcoming election?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:49 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing what's at stake for Native American voters in the election.

Donald Trump rolled back policies that protect the rights of Indigenous peoples, including shrinking the Bears Ears Monument by 85 percent to open up the area for drilling, pushing forward the Keystone XL pipeline, and opening up parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling.

Project 2025 would give the green light to more mining, drilling, and deregulation on Indigenous lands.

According to 2020 Census Bureau data, there are 9.7 million people who identify as Native American in the US, or 2.9 percent of the total population.

Guests:

Jacqueline De León, senior staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund

Pauly Denetclaw, citizen of the Navajo Nation, award-winning reporter, and board member of the Native American Journalists Association

Resources:

ICT: Felony disenfranchisement of Indigenous voters

USA Today: Native Americans fight barriers to voting, 100 years after being recognized as U.S. citizens

The Washington Post: An Arizona Democrat descends into the Grand Canyon in search of votes

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar