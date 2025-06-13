Media coverage of Trump’s war on trans people

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the Trump administration’s attacks on trans peoples’ rights.

Reporter Adam Rhodes writes: "The breakneck speed at which the Trump administration has targeted trans people shows no signs of slowing down, even as his earliest anti-trans executive orders face tremendous legal battles and setbacks as courts issue rulings blocking them across the nation. Emboldened by an administration that increasingly seeks to remove trans people from public life, conservative legislators across the country are escalating attacks on trans people with renewed fervor, in some cases using the criminal legal system as an anti-trans cudgel."

In the lead up to the Presidential election, the Republican Party spent nearly $215 million on anti-trans TV ads, according to AdImpact data cited by Washington Post reporter Casey Parks.

Guest:

Adam Rhodes , reporter with The Appeal

Resources: