BART Police haven’t published their monthly crime report since December

The BART Police Department, or BPD, is legally obligated to provide monthly reports that visualize data of crimes over the past year as well as internal affairs complaints. But they haven’t published any since December 2024 .

BPD’s Chief’s Reports detail each call, citation and arrest made throughout the month across the five counties it serves. Reports include every complaint filed against BPD officers, listing each use of force.

According to a statement from BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin, BPD is implementing a new reporting system for gathering and publishing crime data. They are currently training staff in the system and hope to resume the publication of the Chief’s Reports later this month.

The Office of the Independent Police Auditor, or OIPA, oversees investigations into police misconduct and recommends adjustments to better BPD performance.