The fight for the US Senate and what's at stake

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what's at stake in the fight for the US Senate.

Thirty-four Senate seats are on the ballot, but five or 10 are expected to play a key role in the balance of power.

Critical legislation affecting issues like gun control and abortion, and key judicial confirmations are on the line. We might even have another US Supreme Court nomination. What races are you watching?

Guest:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and author and co-author of many books, including "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism"

