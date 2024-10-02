The unexpected friendly tone & flagrant lies at the VP debate

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing last night's vice presidential debate.

JD Vance refused to say Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, lied about supporting a national abortion ban, blamed the country's problems on immigrants, and called climate science "weird."

Tim Walz was tame compared to his fiery presence on TV shows before Kamala Harris chose him to be her running mate and had a rocky start.

CBS hosted the debate, and unlike last month’s presidential debate held by ABC, moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan did not fact-check the candidates in real-time. Instead, the candidates were encouraged to fact-check each other.

What did you make of the debate?

Guests:

Chris Lehmann, DC bureau chief for The Nation, and author of "The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream"

David Perry, journalist, assistant director of undergraduate studies in the history department at the University of Minnesota, and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe"