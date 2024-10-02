© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The unexpected friendly tone & flagrant lies at the VP debate

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 2, 2024 at 9:52 AM PDT
Gage Skidmore
/
Office of Gov. Tim Walz

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing last night's vice presidential debate.

JD Vance refused to say Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, lied about supporting a national abortion ban, blamed the country's problems on immigrants, and called climate science "weird."

Tim Walz was tame compared to his fiery presence on TV shows before Kamala Harris chose him to be her running mate and had a rocky start.

CBS hosted the debate, and unlike last month’s presidential debate held by ABC, moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan did not fact-check the candidates in real-time. Instead, the candidates were encouraged to fact-check each other.

What did you make of the debate?

Guests:

Chris LehmannDC bureau chief for The Nation, and author of "The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream"

David Perry, journalist, assistant director of undergraduate studies in the history department at the University of Minnesota, and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe"

Your Call 2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
