GOP voter suppression efforts & the home raids of TX Latino activists

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing GOP voter suppression efforts across the country.

Last Tuesday morning, 87-year-old LULAC volunteer Lidia Martinez woke up to nine armed officers at her door sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Martinez has spent 35 years working with LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens. She helps Latinos register to vote, mainly elders and veterans. She also ensures they are still on the voting rolls.

Officers also entered and searched the homes of at least five other Latinos, and took cellphones, laptops, and documents. The warrants were granted as part of Paxton’s ongoing election fraud probe. Extensive research has found that voter fraud is very rare. LULAC is calling on the DOJ to investigate.

We'll also discuss GOP voter suppression lawsuits in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and North Carolina, and Donald Trump's lies about fraud and the upcoming election. How are voting rights groups and lawyers responding?

Guests:

Juan Proaño, CEO of LULAC

Matt Cohen, senior staff writer for Democracy Docket

Resources:

The New York Times: Latino Civil Rights Group Demands Inquiry Into Texas Voter Fraud Raids

Democracy Docket: United Sovereign Americans Lawsuit Targets Texas Voter Rolls, Asks Court to Block Election Certification

American Prospect: Defending a Free and Fair Election