What have we learned 50 years after the end of the Vietnam War?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War by talking about what society has and hasn't learned.

Historian Christian Appy says resistance to the Vietnam War was the most diverse and dynamic antiwar movement in US history. We have all but forgotten it today.

Guest:

Christian Appy, Professor of History at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, director of the Ellsberg Initiative for Peace and Democracy, author of three books about the Vietnam War, American Reckoning: The Vietnam War and Our National Identity, Patriots: The Vietnam War Remembered from All Sides, and Working-Class War: American Combat Soldiers and Vietnam, and a forthcoming biography about Daniel Ellsberg, Ellsberg’s Mutiny: War and Resistance in the Age of Vietnam, The Pentagon Papers, and Nuclear Terror