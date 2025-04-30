© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland schools reach budget agreement with teachers union

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:22 PM PDT
Oakland teachers on strike
Wendy Reyes
Oakland teachers hold up signs during a previous protest

The Oakland Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement with its 2,500-member teachers union.

That averts a one-day strike the Oakland Educators Association had been planning for tomorrow.

The two sides had been at an impasse over the possible impact of budget and staff cuts.

The Oaklandside reports the district agreed to provide funding critical to retaining more than 100 teachers at Castlemont, Fremont and McClymonds high schools. It also restores site-based substitute teachers, who provide daily classroom coverage and support.
Bay Area Headlines
