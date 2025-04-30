Oakland schools reach budget agreement with teachers union
The Oakland Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement with its 2,500-member teachers union.
That averts a one-day strike the Oakland Educators Association had been planning for tomorrow.
The two sides had been at an impasse over the possible impact of budget and staff cuts.
The Oaklandside reports the district agreed to provide funding critical to retaining more than 100 teachers at Castlemont, Fremont and McClymonds high schools. It also restores site-based substitute teachers, who provide daily classroom coverage and support.