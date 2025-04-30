© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Report: Traffic collisions costing San Francisco billions

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:17 PM PDT
Victoria Pickering
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Dozens of people filled the steps outside San Francisco City Hall yesterday to demand that city leaders address traffic safety issues with more urgency. 

So far, this year, seven people have been killed driving, cycling or walking in San Francisco. Last year, there were 42 fatalities.

In addition to lives lost, a recent report from the city's Budget and Legislative Analyst's Office revealed that in the last five years, traffic collisions have cost San Francisco residents a total of two-and-a-half billion dollars.

That includes costs from vehicle repairs, medical care, taking time off work, and property damage.The activists are calling for more measures, like more traffic cameras, speed bumps, streets signs and traffic boarding islands.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid