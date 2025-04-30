Millions of fruit flies being released over the Bay Area

The California Department of Food and Agriculture, or CDFA, is ramping up its efforts to eradicate the Mediterranean fruit fly in parts of Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

SFGate reports that the state is dumping millions of sterilized male fruit flies from airplanes over Bay Area cities. It’s part of a campaign to stop the spread of the invasive Mediterranean insects.

The program starts with sterilizing male fruit flies at a special facility and then releasing them into nature to mate with wild female fruit flies.

The method is considered environmentally safe because it does not involve using harsh chemicals.