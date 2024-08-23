Media coverage of the DNC and the anti-war protests in Chicago

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the Democratic Party's convention.

Speakers addressed key issues including abortion rights, President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, gun violence, and the right to unionize.

Thousands of anti-war protesters marched outside of the convention demanding an end to Israel’s military assault on Gaza and US arms sales to Israel.

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former reporter for HuffPost, The Washington Post, and The Intercept

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and co-author of "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism"

Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic

Resources:

The New Republic: At the DNC, the Democrats Are Finally Fighting

The Nation: Tim Walz Is the Perfect Foil to the Fraud That Is JD Vance

Press Watch: Political reporters should report honestly that Trump’s campaign is based on lies

The Guardian: Democratic convention fails to meet uncommitted delegate deadline for Palestinian speaker

The Los Angeles Times: Column: At the DNC, the Exonerated Five remind us that Trump has never cared about justice