On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on Project 2025 by discussing the damage it would do to the climate and our planet.

Grist's Zoya Teirstein writes that the plan's climate policies would make it “extremely difficult for the United States to fulfill the climate goals it has committed to under the 2015 Paris Agreement." Those policies include privatizing NOAA and the National Weather Service, opening the floodgates for oil and gas drilling, and repeal significant sources of climate funding like the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Union of Concerned Scientists' Rachel Cleetus writes that Project 2025 "takes aim at the federal government’s ability to address the climate crisis and instead doubles down on actions to worsen it."

What's being done to protect climate science and push forward climate action?

Guests:

Zoya Teirstein, staff writer for Grist

Rachel Cleetus, policy director with the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Resources:

Union of Concerned Scientists: ‘Project 2025’ Would Be Disastrous for Our Nation and Our Climate

Grist: What Project 2025 would do to climate policy in the US

Politico: Inside the Project 2025 plan to gut climate regs

Los Angeles Times: Project 2025 plan calls for demolition of NOAA and National Weather Service

