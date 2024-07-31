© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Project 2025 "targets immigrants and anyone who looks like one"

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 31, 2024 at 9:35 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our Project 2025 series by focusing on immigration.

Project 2025 targets immigrants and anyone who looks like one, according to America's Voice. Project 2025 paves the way for mass family separation, eliminates family-based immigration and DACA, allows immigration raids on schools, hospitals, and religious institutions, attacks legal immigration, and more. How are immigrant rights groups responding?

Guests:

Cecilia Esterline, immigration research analyst at the Niskanen Center

Zachary Mueller, senior research director for America's Voice

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
