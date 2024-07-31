On this edition of Your Call, we continue our Project 2025 series by focusing on immigration.

Project 2025 targets immigrants and anyone who looks like one, according to America's Voice. Project 2025 paves the way for mass family separation, eliminates family-based immigration and DACA, allows immigration raids on schools, hospitals, and religious institutions, attacks legal immigration, and more. How are immigrant rights groups responding?

Guests:

Cecilia Esterline, immigration research analyst at the Niskanen Center

Zachary Mueller, senior research director for America's Voice

