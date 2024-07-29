How the 2024 election will shape climate policies and action

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we'll discuss how the next President of the United States will determine the future of climate policies and climate action.

In 2022, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which has been hailed as the single largest investment in clean energy and climate action in American history. If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the election, she is expected to focus on implementing the law.



According to The New York Times Times, The Inflation Reduction Act is injecting more than $370 billion in tax incentives and subsidies into clean energy production. So far, it has spurred about $488 billion in private investment in solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries and charging stations. It also has led to the creation of more than 100,000 jobs.

In April, Donald Trump met with some of the country’s top oil executives at Mar-a-Lago Club asking them to raise $1 billion. In return, he vowed to immediately reverse Biden administration's environmental polices, according to The Washington Post. He is also repeating his plans to gut environmental regulations, and expand coal, oil and gas production.

Guests:

Rebecca Leber, senior investigative researcher at the Center for Climate Integrity

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Trump’s Environmental Impact Endures, at Home and Around the World

The Guardian: UN chief urges wealthy countries to beat fossil fuel ‘addiction’ amid expansions

Exxon Knew: ExxonKnews: Kamala Harris v. Big Oil?

The Washington Post: What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign

E&E News: Harris’ record as Calif. AG hints at aggressive approach to polluters