© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Communities on the front lines of pesticide exposure fight for change

By Malihe Razazan
Published October 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT
An agricultural field covered with a plastic sheeting on the outskirts of Watsonville, Calif. on Sept. 11, 2022, displays a warning sign after it's been fumigated with the pesticide chloropicrin. The sign warns workers not to enter from Sept. 6 until Sept. 16.
Claudia Meléndez Salinas for EHN/palabra
An agricultural field covered with a plastic sheeting on the outskirts of Watsonville, Calif. on Sept. 11, 2022, displays a warning sign after it's been fumigated with the pesticide chloropicrin. The sign warns workers not to enter from Sept. 6 until Sept. 16.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Adrift, a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra about rural communities and farmworkers on the front lines of dangerous pesticide exposure in California.

California is the nation’s leading farm state with some $51 billion in revenue. It also leads the country in pesticide applications with more than 200 million pounds used each year.

Guests:

Zaydee Sanchez, visual storyteller, documentary photographer, and writer

Claudia Meléndez Salinas, author, journalist, and co-founder of Voices of Monterey Bay

Web Resources:

Environmental Health News: Adrift: Communities on the front lines of pesticide exposure fight for change

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan