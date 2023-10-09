On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Adrift, a three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra about rural communities and farmworkers on the front lines of dangerous pesticide exposure in California.

California is the nation’s leading farm state with some $51 billion in revenue. It also leads the country in pesticide applications with more than 200 million pounds used each year.

Guests:

Zaydee Sanchez, visual storyteller, documentary photographer, and writer

Claudia Meléndez Salinas, author, journalist, and co-founder of Voices of Monterey Bay

Web Resources:

Environmental Health News: Adrift: Communities on the front lines of pesticide exposure fight for change