Your Call

The ties between US evangelicals and Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ+ law, which includes life imprisonment for anyone convicted of homosexuality and in some cases, mandates the death penalty.

Since 2015, right-wing US evangelical Christian organizations that "share an anti-LGBTIQ, anti-abortion agenda" have spent over $20 million in sub-Saharan Africa, according to an investigation by the Byline Times.

In 2020, openDemocracy found that some groups, such as the US Christian organization Family Watch International — defined as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — had even been "coaching" African politicians on sex education. Since 2008, US Christian right groups, many of them linked to the Trump administration, have spent more than $280 million in dark money outside the US.

Guest:

Caleb Okereke, founder and managing editor at Minority Africa

Web Resources:

Foreign Policy: How U.S. Evangelicals Helped Homophobia Flourish in Africa

Open Democracy: Exclusive: US Christian Right pours more than $50m into Africa

PBS: Where African countries stand in their struggle toward more inclusive LGBTQ+ laws

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
