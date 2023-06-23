The ties between US evangelicals and Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ+ law, which includes life imprisonment for anyone convicted of homosexuality and in some cases, mandates the death penalty.

Since 2015, right-wing US evangelical Christian organizations that "share an anti-LGBTIQ, anti-abortion agenda" have spent over $20 million in sub-Saharan Africa, according to an investigation by the Byline Times.

In 2020, openDemocracy found that some groups, such as the US Christian organization Family Watch International — defined as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — had even been "coaching" African politicians on sex education. Since 2008, US Christian right groups, many of them linked to the Trump administration, have spent more than $280 million in dark money outside the US.

Guest:

Caleb Okereke, founder and managing editor at Minority Africa

Web Resources:

Foreign Policy: How U.S. Evangelicals Helped Homophobia Flourish in Africa

Open Democracy: Exclusive: US Christian Right pours more than $50m into Africa

PBS: Where African countries stand in their struggle toward more inclusive LGBTQ+ laws

