Iraqis discuss the US invasion, 20 years later

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT
About Baghdad, a film directed by Sinan Antoon and produced by Adam Shapiro.

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on the US invasion of Iraq, 20 years later.

In a recent piece for the Guardian, Iraqi poet, novelist and scholar Sinan Antoon writes: "I had always hoped to see the end of Saddam’s dictatorship at the hands of the Iraqi people, not courtesy of a neocolonial project that would dismantle what had remained of the Iraqi state and replace it with a regime based on ethno-sectarian dynamics, plunging the country into violent chaos and civil wars."

Guests:

Sinan Antoon, Iraqi poet, novelist, translator, associate professor at New York University and author of several books, including The Book of Collateral Damage

Dr. Omar Sirri, research associate in the Department of Politics and International Studies at SOAS, University of London

Web Resources:

The Guardian: A million lives later, I cannot forgive what American terrorism did to my country, Iraq

NPR: The start of the Iraq War 20 years later in photos

The Washington Post: The Iraq War helped destroy what it meant to be an Iraqi

The Washington Post: How are things in Iraq, 20 years post-invasion?

Brown University: Costs of the US-Led War in Iraq since 2003

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
