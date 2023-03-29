Iraqis discuss the US invasion, 20 years later

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on the US invasion of Iraq, 20 years later.

In a recent piece for the Guardian, Iraqi poet, novelist and scholar Sinan Antoon writes: "I had always hoped to see the end of Saddam’s dictatorship at the hands of the Iraqi people, not courtesy of a neocolonial project that would dismantle what had remained of the Iraqi state and replace it with a regime based on ethno-sectarian dynamics, plunging the country into violent chaos and civil wars."

Guests:

Sinan Antoon, Iraqi poet, novelist, translator, associate professor at New York University and author of several books, including The Book of Collateral Damage

Dr. Omar Sirri, research associate in the Department of Politics and International Studies at SOAS, University of London

Web Resources:

The Guardian: A million lives later, I cannot forgive what American terrorism did to my country, Iraq

NPR: The start of the Iraq War 20 years later in photos

The Washington Post: The Iraq War helped destroy what it meant to be an Iraqi

The Washington Post: How are things in Iraq, 20 years post-invasion?

Brown University: Costs of the US-Led War in Iraq since 2003