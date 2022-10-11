Town Destroyer examines how a changing society should reckon with controversial works of art

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Town Destroyer, a new documentary that focuses on murals at San Francisco's George Washington High School, which praise Washington and critically depict him overseeing his slaves and directing the bloody seizure of Native lands.

They were painted in 1936 by leftwing artist Victor Arnautoff. Parents and students who say the murals cause harm wanted them painted over. Mural defenders warned of the dangers of censoring historic works of art. The documentary will make its world premiere at this year's Mill Valley Film Festival.

Guests:

Deborah Kaufman, co-director and co-producer of Town Destroyer, and co-founder of Snitow-Kaufman Productions

Alan Snitow, co-director and co-producer of Town Destroyer, and co-founder of Snitow-Kaufman Productions

Peggy Berryhill, member of the Muscogee Nation, executive producer of Town Destroyer, and owner and manager of KGUA

Web Resources:

Town Destroyer will have its World Premiere at this year's Mill Valley Film Festival. You can watch the film online through October 16. If you're in the Bay Area, you can see the film in person on Friday, October 14 at 1:15 pm, at Rafael 3 in San Rafael, or Saturday, October 15 at 1:45 pm, at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.

