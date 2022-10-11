© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Town Destroyer examines how a changing society should reckon with controversial works of art

Published October 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
town destroyer.png

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Town Destroyer, a new documentary that focuses on murals at San Francisco's George Washington High School, which praise Washington and critically depict him overseeing his slaves and directing the bloody seizure of Native lands.

They were painted in 1936 by leftwing artist Victor Arnautoff. Parents and students who say the murals cause harm wanted them painted over. Mural defenders warned of the dangers of censoring historic works of art. The documentary will make its world premiere at this year's Mill Valley Film Festival.

Guests:

Deborah Kaufman, co-director and co-producer of Town Destroyer, and co-founder of Snitow-Kaufman Productions

Alan Snitow, co-director and co-producer of Town Destroyer, and co-founder of Snitow-Kaufman Productions

Peggy Berryhill, member of the Muscogee Nation, executive producer of Town Destroyer, and owner and manager of KGUA

Web Resources:

Town Destroyer will have its World Premiere at this year's Mill Valley Film Festival. You can watch the film online through October 16. If you're in the Bay Area, you can see the film in person on Friday, October 14 at 1:15 pm, at Rafael 3 in San Rafael, or Saturday, October 15 at 1:45 pm, at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.

San Francisco Chronicle: Attend the World Premiere of Town Destroyer at the Mill Valley Film Festival

Marin Magazine: George Washington High Schools’ Controversial Mural Gets Examined in ‘Town Destroyer’, Screening at at the Mill Valley Film Festival

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
