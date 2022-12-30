Top Stories 2022

Lowrider culture in America is often misunderstood. Pop culture references to this community, such as in music videos and movies, has sometimes led to misconceptons of the individuals who choose to be a part of lowrider clubs across the country. However, when you talk to people who have come up in lowrider culture, particularly Mexican-Americans,you’ll learn that there’s more to the culture than what's portrayed in the media.

