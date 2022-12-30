Top Stories 2022

From a wedding in an unlikely venue to the couple from Oakland who saved Star Trek, these are some of the stories followers on KALW's social media enjoyed in 2022.
On her recent album “Timbuktu” the “songbird of Wassoulou” continues her feminist messaging while highlighting elements of traditional Malian music.
We joyfully request the honor of your presence at an extra special wedding. Our Uncuffed producer, Edmond Richardson is marrying the love of his life. And you’ll bear witness to his marriage in an unlikely place: San Quentin State Prison.
Learn more, and DONATE to our emergency fundraiser: www.weareuncuffed.org. Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out, at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed.
In the late 1960s, Bjo and John Trimble made their Oakland home the base for a momentous letter-writing campaign to save “Star Trek” from cancellation. Hear their story and how other roles Oakland has played in “Star Trek” history.
For many teens across the nation, the sex ed curriculum doesn't yet reflect an inclusive perspective of sexuality and gender. Especially for those with a relatively obscure sexuality, like asexuality. Our next story comes from George Reitan, a high school sophomore in San Francisco who wants that to change.
Author and former award winning San Francisco radio personality Sandip Roy comments on life from his home in Kolkata, India.
Lowrider culture in America is often misunderstood. Pop culture references to this community, such as in music videos and movies, has sometimes led to misconceptons of the individuals who choose to be a part of lowrider clubs across the country. However, when you talk to people who have come up in lowrider culture, particularly Mexican-Americans,you’ll learn that there’s more to the culture than what's portrayed in the media.
KALW's DJ LadyRyan is soundtracking the good vibes at Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco this summer.