Your Call

Rebroadcast: Romanian activists risk their lives to protect old growth forests from furniture giant Ikea

Published May 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Ikea Romania

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation with reporter Alexander Sammon. He discusses his New Republic piece, Ikea’s Race for the Last of Europe’s Old-Growth Forest. Romania is home to one of the largest and most important old-growth forests left in the world.

Sammon reports that in 2015, the furniture giant Ikea bought 83,000 acres of forest in Romania. Within months, Ikea became, and remains, Romania’s largest private landowner. Activists are risking their lives to save the forest.

Guest:

Alexander Sammon, staff writer at The American Prospect, and former reporter and researcher at The New Republic

Web Resources:

The New Republic: Ikea’s Race for the Last of Europe’s Old-Growth Forest

Mongabay: Ikea faces Swiss complaint over wood believed to have been illegally logged

The American Prospect: A Look Inside Interior

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
